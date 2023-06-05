Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams

Katy Sullivan is having a great year. After working for almost a decade on various iterations of the Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, she got to finally bring the role of 'Ani' to Broadway last fall.

"[This has been so special to me because] I've been involved from workshops. It's been seven years of my life that I've been a part of productions or some piece of this," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To originate a role and go from workshop to Broadway to Tony nomination... that is amazing!"

Below, watch as Katy chats more about her long journey with the play, why being on Broadway was such a big deal to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.