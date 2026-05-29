Video: KIMIKO Drops New Single 'Just Like That!;' Watch the Music Video





Actress and performer Kimiko Glenn, who originated the role of Dawn in Waitress on Broadway, has shared her latest single, "Just Like That!" The song is featured on her upcoming debut EP, Modern Dance, under her musical project, KIMIKO.

KIMIKO framed the story around a fictional micro-influencer, feeling both the rush of excitement and the pang of anger as a ghost from her past unexpectedly resurfaces. "'Just Like That!' is a seemingly chill song about the world being literally on fire, but your biggest concern, the greatest tragedy of all, is that he hasn’t texted you back," says KIMIKO of the new single. Check out the music video now.

"Just Like That!" follows KIMIKO's previously released singles, "Emotional Whiplash" and "Hang Out Forever?," both of which appear on Modern Dance. The creation of the EP offered her a chance to find new ways to channel her grievances, lean into humor, and celebrate life through different forms of art. She found inspiration in the current array of jovial female pop superstars of the moment, including songwriters like Lily Allen and Sabrina Carpenter.

As an actress, KIMIKO is best known for her role on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, for which she and the cast won three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Since then, KIMIKO was a series regular on the YouTube Original Liza On Demand, and on TBS's The Guest Book and had guest roles in Sacred Lies (Facebook), High Maintenance (HBO), Broad City (Comedy Central), The Goldbergs (ABC), Mel Brooks' History of The World, Part II and more. KIMIKO's feature film credits include Netflix's Can You Keep A Secret opposite Alexandra Daddario and Freeform’s GHOSTING. Other projects include New Line’s NERVE alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco.

KIMIKO has also lent her voice to animation, including as the titular role of “Baby Shark” in Nickelodeon's Baby Shark, "Niffty" in the Amazon's smash hit Hazbin Hotel and continues to voice the role of “Kiff” in Disney's KIFF, which earned four Children & Family Emmy nominations earlier this year.

Additional credits include Bojack Horseman, Centaurworld, and My Little Pony: A New Generation with Vanessa Hudgens, Liza Koshy and Sofia Carson. She is also one of the series leads of the upcoming & highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of the viral game Among Us, will play the lead role in the upcoming Star Wars Visions and voiced the role of “Peni Parker” in the Academy Award-winning feature Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse, its sequel and its third movie.

On Broadway, she originated the role of “Dawn” in the adaptation of the 2007 feature film WAITRESS, which was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, with music and lyrics by award-winning pop star Sara Bareilles.

Photo credit: Kimiko Glenn/Press