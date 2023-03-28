Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Joshua Malina Reveals Why Starring in LEOPOLDSTADT is 'Meaningful' to Him on GMA3

The play is running at the Longacre Theatre through July 2, 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Joshua Malina appeared on Good Morning America to discuss what joining the cast of Leopoldstadt on Broadway means to him.

"As a Jewish actor, it's very meaningful for me to be in this play that talks about or deals with themes of family, identity, and faith and trying to be aware of where you are in the course of history ... Hopefully people walk out thinking, 'Maybe I should question where I am right now and how secure I feel in my life,'" Malina discussed.

Malina, who plays Hermann in the play, also discussed fulfilling his dream of being on Broadway during his Broadway debut in A Few Good Men, appearing in Scandal on ABC, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

Leopoldstadt marks Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Watch the new interview here:







