Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease How GUTENBERG! Is as Funny as THE BOOK OF MORMON on MORNING JOE

This morning, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells appeared on Morning Joe to announce that they are returning to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical.

During the interview, the pair discussed the show being a "love letter" to musical theatre, how it is the funniest script they've read since The Book of Mormon, and when the idea originally came to them.

"That was 2012 that Josh and I left The Book of Mormon at the same time so it has taken all of this time but we finally found a show that seemed to really fit the bill called 'Gutenberg! The Musical.' The amazing Alex Timbers, who's directing the show, came to us with this idea," Rannells shared.

"And we immediately fell in love with it. We asked if we could do it as a movie and they said no so we decided to do it onstage instead," Gad joked.

Gutenberg! The Musical!, written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who directed the lauded 2006 Off-Broadway production of the musical.

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) with previews beginning Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Watch the new interview here:



