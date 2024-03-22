Video: John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson Perform 'Sadness and Joy' From THE NOTEBOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Fall in love with The Notebook stars John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson in this new clip of the song "Sadness and Joy" from The Notebook musical.

The score of The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

Check out the clip below!

About THE NOTEBOOK

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that's one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.