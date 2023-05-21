Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Jodie Comer is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 4 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Just over a month ago, Jodie Comer took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to accept an Olivier Award for her outstanding performance in Prima Facie. Now that she has brought the monumental role to Broadway, is a Tony Award next?

"The relationship with the audience has been so special. The effect that this story is having on people... we receive letters daily," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We're seeing firsthand how this play is provoking change."

Below, watch as Jodie chats more about how the play is impacting audiences, the honor of this nomination, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Jodie Comer chats more about how the play is impacting audiences, the honor of this nomination, and so much more.

Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation Photo
Cynthia Erivo to Star in PRIMA FACIE Movie Adaptation

Cynthia Erivo will star in a film adaptation of Prima Facie. Prima Facie is currently playing on Broadway starring Jodie Comer.

PRIMA FACIE Extends Run By Two Weeks Photo
PRIMA FACIE Extends Run By Two Weeks

Following rave reviews and an overwhelming response from Broadway audiences, Prima Facie will extend its limited run by two weeks. The production, originally scheduled to run through Sunday, June 18, 2023, will now run through Sunday, July 2, 2023 only at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). 

Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out video footage from the red carpet here!


From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony AwardVideo: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADEVideo: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You