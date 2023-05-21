Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Just over a month ago, Jodie Comer took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to accept an Olivier Award for her outstanding performance in Prima Facie. Now that she has brought the monumental role to Broadway, is a Tony Award next?

"The relationship with the audience has been so special. The effect that this story is having on people... we receive letters daily," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We're seeing firsthand how this play is provoking change."

Below, watch as Jodie chats more about how the play is impacting audiences, the honor of this nomination, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.