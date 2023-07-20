Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal, who starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, is directing a production of Rent at Long island's From Stage to Screen next week. Go behind the scenes of the production in an all new rehearsal video below!

Rent is led by Jakehim Hart in the role of Roger Davis, originated by Pascal in 1996. Performances will run at Five Towns College in Long Island, July 28–30.

Rent is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson. The musical is loosely based on the 1896 opera La bohème by Giacomo Puccini, Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, which in turn is based on the 1851 novel Scenes of Bohemian Life by Henri Murger.

It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.