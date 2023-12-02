Video: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo

The one-night-only event will play the iconic Harlem venue on December 4th.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Shoshana Bean will return for her annual Apollo Theater holiday concert.  The one-night-only event will play the iconic Harlem venue on December 4th. This marks Shoshana’s sixth engagement on the legendary stage.

Watch the rehearsal footage below!

Kick off the holiday season with Shoshana Bean, as she spends her night off from Hell’s Kitchen (the highly anticipated Alicia Keys musical at The Public Theater) and heads uptown to Harlem’s World-Famous Apollo Theater.

The Broadway star will take the audience on a soul-filled musical joyride with her powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence and impeccable interpretations of holiday classics. Shoshana will be joined by her Arranger/Music Director David Cook, an extraordinary band and some very special guest stars who will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2018, Shoshana made her Apollo debut with the release of her Billboard chart topping album “Spectrum.” Later that year she returned to the stage with an epic holiday concert event that has since become the must-see, must-hear, must experience show of the season. Keeping the tradition alive in 2020, she filmed a docu-concert and released a live album titled “Sing Your Hallelujah” from an empty Apollo stage during the pandemic shutdown. When audiences were able to return to the theater in 2021, she performed that album live and also took the experience to fans in London and Los Angeles.

Shoshana has redefined the holiday concert with an eclectic setlist that speaks to the moment and reminds us that what the holidays should mean. Peace, Joy and Love. There is no better venue to deliver this message and this musical medicine than the Apollo.

The Apollo is like coming home for Shoshana and her devoted fans. Fans that include record industry moguls, fashion icons, political leaders, stage and screen stars. Each year she also invites a few of her special friends to join her on the Apollo Stage. Past guests have included Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Gavin CreelMatthew MorrisonJeremy Jordan, Daniel J.Watts and more.

Music Direction and Arrangements by David Cook. Produced by For The Record Live.






