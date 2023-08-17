Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Queen' Album

Menzel's new album, "Drama Queen," will be released tomorrow, August 18.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Idina Menzel appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss her new album, "Drama Queen," which is set to release tomorrow, August 18.

During the interview, Menzel discussed her disco-inspired new album and why it's a departure from her typical musical theatre tone.

She also discussed her viral TikToks, including one showcasing her "moonwalk" skills. The Tony winner then proceeded to teach hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager how to put their own spin on the iconic Michael Jackson dance move.

Menzel worked with Nile RodgersJake ShearsJustin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more on the new album to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen, Drama Queen is the latest project in which Menzel employs her greatest superpower. 

Pre-order and pre-save "Drama Queen" here.

Idina Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked. 

Watch the interview here:






