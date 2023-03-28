Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Go Behind LIFE OF PI's Puppetry on THE TODAY SHOW

Life of Pi is now running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Mar. 28, 2023  

The TODAY Show went behind the scenes of The Life of Pi on Broadway to get an inside look at the production's acclaimed puppetry.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell.

"It keeps me on my toes every single time. It's quite magnificent," said the play's star, Hiran Abeysekera, about the puppetry.

TODAY's Al Roker went backstage to learn more about the play's puppetry, speaking with the puppeteers, directors, and more.

"We looked at real tigers and at the zoo and nature videos a lot," said Caldwell, who also studied the animal's breathing and roar to prepare for the play.

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is now running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Watch the new segment here:







