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Video: Get a First Look at ROMEO AND JULIET at Shakespeare in the Park

See footage of Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens as Juliet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Romeo and more.

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You can now get a first look at footage from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo & Juliet. Directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production includes Spanish translations by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and choreography by Mayte NatalioRead the reviews for Romeo & Juliet here. 

The cast includes Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens (Juliet), Sergio Mauritz Ang (Friar John/Ensemble), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Romeo), Andrés Nicolás Chaves (Ensemble), Rachel Crowl (Apothecary/Ensemble), Reece dos Santos (Balthasar), Caleb Joshua Eberhardt (Mercutio), Jacquernst F. Filias (Ensemble), Glenn Fleshler (Lord Capulet), Francis Jue (Friar Laurence), Ariyan Kassam (Tybalt), LaChanze (Lady Capulet), Martin K. Lewis (Paris), Zack Lopez Roa (Benvolio), Gilda Mercado (Ensemble), Tina Muñoz Pandya (Ensemble), Deirdre O'Connell (Nurse), Jason Manuel Olazábal (Lord Montague), Jessica Pimentel (Escalus), Fedra Ramírez Olivares (Ensemble), Piper Runge (Ensemble), Miles Segura (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Lady Montague), and Marlon Xavier (Ensemble).

Romeo & Juliet began performances at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park on Friday, May 22, and officially opened on Thursday, June 11. Performances will run through Sunday, June 28.




Romeo and Juliet


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