Video: Get A First Look At BEETLEJUICE in Brazil

Get a first look at the Brazil company of Beetlejuice performing 'The Whole Being Dead Thing.' The cast includes Eduardo Sterblitch in the title role, Ana Luiza Ferreira as Lydia, Jao Telles as the Beetlejuice alternate, Lara Suleiman as the Lydia alternate, Marcelo Laham as Adam, Thais Piza as Barbara, Flavia Santana as Delia, Joaquim Lopes as Charles, Rosana Penna as Juno, Gabi Camisotti as Skye, and Pamela Machado as Miss Argentina.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium in this remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

About Beetlejuice

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. Beetlejuice's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4.6M views.

BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its improbable Broadway resurrection at Broadway's Marquis Theater where it played through Sunday, January 8, 2023. BEETLEJUICE played 27 previews and 366 regular performances at the Winter Garden Theatre, and 313 regular performances at the Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 performances on Broadway.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

How To Get Tickets

The production begins performances on February 22nd, 2024 in São Paulo. Tickets are available here.



