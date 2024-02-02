Video: Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings

Chelsea Table + Stage will soon present the debut of Gabrielle Beckford, who introduced the role of Rapunzel in the original Broadway cast of Once Upon a One More Time, on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 PM.

"The songs I'm looking forward to sharing are a very diverse group. There's R&B, neo soul, gospel, jazz, pop," she exclsively told BroadwayWorld. "It will be a fun night. And I will have some special guests joining me onstage!"

Gabrielle Beckford is a Queens, NYC-native who has been performing for over seven years. She became the first Black woman to play the role of Angie Dickinson on the First National Tour of the Broadway musical The Prom. Beckford has graced the stages of various regional theaters such as the McCarter Theatre Center, Long Wharf Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and the Fulton Theatre, to name a few. Her portrayal of Yolanda in the 15th anniversary production of Crowns, directed by Regina Taylor, earned her the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Below, watch as Gabrielle is joined by Nathaniel Blackwood and Criston Oats to give a very special sneak peek of "Self"/ "You Gotta Be".