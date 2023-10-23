Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

The North American Tour of Girl From the North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, has officially hit the road! Two of the show's stars, Jennifer Blood and John Schiappa recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the 25-city tour, which will include stops in Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.