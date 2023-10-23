Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

The national tour will include stops in Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. 

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Girl From the North Country Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The North American Tour of Girl From the North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, has officially hit the road! Two of the show's stars, Jennifer Blood  and John Schiappa recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the 25-city tour, which will include stops in Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. 

Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”    

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.  






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

The North American Tour of Girl From the North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, has officially hit the road! In this video, watch as two of the show's stars, Jennifer Blood  and John Schiappa recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the 25-city tour.

2
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Photo
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour

The North American tour of Girl From the North Country is now underway, after launching in October in Minneapolis, MN.   Read the reviews for Girl From the North Country here!

3
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour Photo
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

Take a look at the new production images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY. Find out who is starring in the upcoming tour here!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season OpenerExclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
Video: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on BroadwayVideo: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on Broadway
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the RoadVideo: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Video: The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday SeasonVideo: The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You