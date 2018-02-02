Video Flashback: Broadway Dims Its Lights in Memory of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Today we celebrate the life and career of actor, Philip Seymour Hoffman, who passed away on this day in 2014. Beloved by audiences, and colleagues, Hoffman's death shook the artistic community. For his numerous contributions to the theatre, theatre owners dimmed the lights on Broadway in his memory.

Hoffman was last seen on Broadway in the 2012 revival of Death of a Salesman, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play. The show marked his return to Broadway for the first time since his critically acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance in Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night in 2003. He also received a Tony Award nomination in 2000 for his performance in Sam Shepard's True West.

His Off-Broadway credits included The Seagull at the NYSF/Delacorte Theatre (dir: Mike Nichols), Othello, The Merchant of Venice, Shopping and Fucking, Defying Gravity and The Author's Voice. As co-artistic director of the LAByrinth Theatre Company, he has directed productions of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the A Train, Our Lady of 121st Street, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot and The Little Flower of East Orange, and also starred in and directed Jack Goes Boating.

He won the 2005 Academy Award and Golden Globe Award, among other honors for Capote.

His film credits also include Boogie Nights, Happiness, Magnolia, The Talented Mr. Ripley, State and Main, Almost Famous, Cold Mountain, Charlie Wilson's War (dir: Mike Nichols), Doubt (Academy Award nomination), Jack Goes Boating, Moneyball, The Ides of March, The Master and, the Hunger Games among others.

