Video: First Look at Rashidra Scott, A.J. Shively & More in ANYTHING GOES at Pittsburgh CLO

Anything Goes runs June 13-18, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The curtain is rising for Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals, running at the Benedum Center between June 13 - August 27, 2023. Up first is ANYTHING GOES, running June 13-18, 2023.

Get a first look at footage below!

The cast features Liz Leclerc as Hope Harcourt, Jeff Howell* as Moonface Martin, Geoff Packard as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Rashidra Scott as Reno Sweeney, A.J. Shively as Billy Crocker, Andrea Weinzierl* as Erma, Theo Allyn* as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt, Ryan Cavanaugh* as Purser, Joseph Domencic* as Captain, Ted Guzman as John (Spit), Jerreme Rodriguez* as Luke (Dippy), and Allan Snyder* as Elisha Whitney.

“All ashore that’s going ashore!” Put on those tap shoes and hop on board the S.S. American for the hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in a timeless Cole Porter score. It is delightful, delicious, and de-lovely!

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse
New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman
Director: Ameenah Kaplan
Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer*
Musical Director: James Cunningham*

Ensemble: Ashely Agrusa, Sean Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Bobby M. Davis, Zachary Doran, Kylie Edwards*, Brady Miller, Marjorie Failoni*, Mathew Fedorek*, Nathan Fister, Jordan Giles, Laura Guley, Michael Pesko, Madysen Piper, Myah Segura, and Renell Taylor.






