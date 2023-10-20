Video/Photos: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!

NETworks Presentations has released production photos and first look video of the non-equity North American tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey.

The tour began performances on September 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY and is now heading across the country. Click here for the full tour route.

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical will be released on January 12, 2024 by Paramount Pictures, and Mean Girls will bow in London’s West End in Spring 2024.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Mean Girls is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Emily Kritzman and is supported by assistant stage manager Kathleen Carragee. The company management team is led by company manager Liam Millward with assistant company manager Michael Tang. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.

Mean Girls was originally produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, and Sonia Friedman. Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.