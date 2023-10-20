Video/Photos: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!

The tour began performances on September 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY and is now heading across the  country.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

NETworks Presentations has released production photos and first look video of the non-equity North American tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey.

The tour began performances on  September 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY and is now heading across the  country. Click here for the full tour route.  

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book  writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”),  lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey  Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). 

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the  wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie  rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized  frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan  to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without  getting stung. 

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson  Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at  the National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical will be released  on January 12, 2024 by Paramount Pictures, and Mean Girls will bow in London’s West End  in Spring 2024.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on  the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes,  lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony  Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by  Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal  arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by  Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office. 

Mean Girls is produced by NETworks Presentations. 

The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Emily  Kritzman and is supported by assistant stage manager Kathleen Carragee. The company  management team is led by company manager Liam Millward with assistant company  manager Michael Tang. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme. 

Mean Girls was originally produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, and  Sonia Friedman. Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic  Records, is available on all streaming platforms.





2023 Regional Awards


Video: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
NETworks Presentations has released production photos and first look video of the non-equity North American tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey.

