Video: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut

El Mago Pop will begin performances on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 4 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, is coming to Broadway! Beginning performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), this strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks. 

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio just checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at The Edge to chat all about the new show and what audiences can expect!






RELATED STORIES

1
EL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to Demand Photo
EL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to Demand

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, has announced that due to poplar demand, the Broadway production of his show, El Mago Pop has added an extra performance on Saturday, August 26th at 10:00am ET. 

2
Interview: Meet the Magic Man Behind EL MAGO POP Photo
Interview: Meet the Magic Man Behind EL MAGO POP

Do you believe in magic? You sure will if you head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre this month. That's because Antonio Díaz, the highest grossing European illusionist in the world, is getting ready to make his highly anticipated Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.

3
Video: Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Photo
Video: Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY

This morning, world renowned illusionist Antonio Diaz, also known as “El Mago Pop,” made his U.S. national television debut on NBC’s “Today Show.” He performed a once in a lifetime trick on Rockefeller Plaza in which he teleported four random audience members between two glass boxes. Watch the video of the magic trick now!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's PubVideo: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of BroadwayVideo: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsVideo: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Videos

Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You