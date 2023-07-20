Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE on MORNING JOE

Here Lies Love opens tonight at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

David Byrne appeared on “Morning Joe” to discuss bringing Here Lies Love to Broadway.

The musical, which explores Filipino Dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power in the late Twentieth Century, opens tonight at the Broadway Theatre.

During the interview, Byrne discussed the video of Imelda Marcos that inspired the musical.

"I had this idea of staging a show kind of in a dance club already, and I didn't – but I didn't know what to do that way. And then I read that she, Imelda Marcos, loved going to discos. She had a mirror ball installed in her New York townhouse. I googled up and found a video of her dancing with Khashoggi, the arms dealer. Under the mirror ball in her townhouse and I thought, there's a story here," Byrne shared.

Watch the new interview below, in which he also discusses "nuanced" opinions on the Marcos, the musical's immersive setting, and more.

Byrne created the concept of the musical and worked on the lyrics and music with Fatboy SlimHere Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” and Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino."

The musical also features Melody ButiuMoses VillaramaJasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Watch the interview here:







