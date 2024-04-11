Video: Daniel Radcliffe Talks Friendship with Alan Rickman on HAPPY SAD CONFUSED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsey Mendez recently joined Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss their work in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

During the podcast, Horowitz played a clip of Alan Rickman discussing Radcliffe's stage work and their friendship as adults:

“It’s only in recent years that I’ve managed to sit down in a cafe with Daniel in New York. He was at a theater and I was at another. Huge pride to go to see him in the musical [‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’]. How dare he be dancing as well as the New York dancers," he said facetiously, before adding "He worked at it.”

Never having seen that clip before, Radcliffe responded by emphasizing Rickman's dedication to their friendship and his commitment to helping him hone his craft.

"He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive. He would take me out afterwards and we would talk about it. He was one of the first people to say like, ‘You should look at voice coaching and investigate all this stuff,'" Radcliffe said.

Throughout his lifetime, Alan Rickman played numerous roles across the stage and screen including Tybalt in BBC's 1978 production of Romeo and Juliet, Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, and Judge Turpin in the film adaptation of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. His last role on Broadway was in the 2012 play Seminar.

Radcliffe is currently starring in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, which is playing at the Hudson Theatre.