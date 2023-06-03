Video: Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway

Corey Hawkins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By:
2023 is not Corey Hawkins' first time at the Tony Awards rodeo. The star of stage and screen earned his first nomination six years ago for his performance in Six Degrees of Separation. This year, he returned to the stage in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog.

"I know the work that we had to do night after night to give Todop/Underdog to the world," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "People responded to it! To see not just Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] celebrated, but Suzan-Lori Parks... to see her embraced in this way is such a meaningful thing."

Below, watch as Corey chats more about bringing theatre to younger audiences, why this role was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





