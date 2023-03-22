Video: Companies From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Around the World Celebrate His 75th Birthday

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating his 75th birthday today! To honor the composer, companies of productions of his shows from all around the world compiled their birthday wishes into a video posted on social media.

Shows include the Broadway production of Bad Cinderella; The Phantom of the Opera in New York, Greece, South Korea, London, and China; Cats in South Korea; Aspects of Love in London; and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Australia.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway by the global phenomenon and longest-running Broadway production ever, The Phantom of the Opera. He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status. His Bad Cinderella will open on March 23, 2023.