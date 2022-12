Video: Common Opens Up About Making His Broadway Debut in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Previews have officially begun for the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton and starring Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

Common sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about making his Broadway debut and so much more!