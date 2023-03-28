Video: Charlotte St. Martin on the Tony Awards' Uptown Move- 'A Lot of Great Things Are Going to be Happening'

The Tonys are moving uptown! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, in just over two months, CBS presents "The 76th Annual Tony Awards," will broadcast live from Broadway and 176th Street at the historic United Palace.

The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew's "Wonder Theatres," premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan's 4th largest theatre, and hosts concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and other events. The United Palace serves the Washington Heights community by showcasing the performing and visual art of local artists - many of them school children - and housing the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

In a recent chat with BroadwayWorld, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin spoke to the importance of the move. "Our students who do our programs like Broadway Bridges and the High School Shadowing program... this is where they live! For us to show that we are committed to be in their community and bring the best of Broadway there... it's the best. They are excited to have us up there and we are excited to be there. A lot of great things are going to be happening."

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.