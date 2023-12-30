Video: Celebrate 75 Years of KISS ME, KATE

75 years ago on December 30, 1948, Kiss Me, Kate arrived on Broadway.

Dec. 30, 2023

75 years ago today, on December 30, 1948, Kiss Me, Kate opened on Broadway at the New Century Theatre, where it ran for 19 months before transferring to the Shubert, for a total run of 1,077 performances. 

The musical "Kiss Me, Kate" was written by Samuel and Bella Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The original production was directed by John C. Wilson.

The show won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Author (Musical), Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Producer of a Musical. 

The 1949 original cast recording has been inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry.

"Kiss Me, Kate" tells the story of a theatre company putting on a production of William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." The show-within-a-show format follows the backstage and onstage antics of the cast and crew, including the divorced couple Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi who play the lead roles of Petruchio and Katharine. The musical explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the blurred lines between fiction and reality.

The musical was revived on Broadway in 1952, 1999, and 2019. The original London production opened in 1951, and was revived in 1970, 1987, 2001, and 2012. A film adaptation was released in 1953. 

Listen to 'So In Love' from the Original 1948 Cast Recording:

The cast of the 2019 revival performs 'Too Darn Hot' at the Tony Awards: 

Watch 'Always True to You in My Fashion' from the 2001 London Revival:

Watch 'Tom, Dick or Harry' from the 1953 movie:

The cast of the 1999 Broadway revival performs 'Always True to You in My Fashion' on the Rosie O'Donnell Show: 



