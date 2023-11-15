Video: Celebrate 5 Years of THE PROM

Five years ago on November 15, 2018, The Prom arrived on Broadway.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Five years ago today, on November 15, 2018, The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, where it ran for 309 performances.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, The Prom featured a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar and lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Before landing on Broadway, The Prom ran at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016. When it arrived on Broadway two years later, it starred Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins and Josh Lamon

The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2019.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

Following its Broadway run, The Prom launched a national tour in 2021 and played over 20 cities across the country. In 2020, Ryan Murphy released a film version of the musical on Netflix, starring  Meryl StreepJames CordenNicole KidmanKeegan-Michael KeyAndrew RannellsAriana DeBoseTracy UllmanKevin ChamberlinMary Kay Place, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman.

Highlights from the Broadway production:

Cast performs "Tonight Belongs to You" and  "It's Time to Dance" at the Tony Awards:

Cast records "You Happened":

Brooks Ashmanskas performs "Barry Is Going to Prom":

Ensemble performs "Unruly Heart" on The Late Show: 



