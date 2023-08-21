Video: Celebrate 40 Years of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

40 years ago today, on August 21, 1983, La Cage Aux Folles opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

Based on the 1973 French play by Jean Poiret, La Cage aux Folles, the musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The show's narrative centers on a gay couple, Georges and Albin, navigating societal expectations when their son's engagement shakes their drag nightclub's status quo. At a time when LGBTQ+ representation was scarce, La Cage aux Folles boldly portrayed gay characters and themes. This musical challenged conventions, paving the way for broader inclusion and more authentic storytelling in the realm of musical theater.

Jerry Herman's music and lyrics infused the production with emotion and resonance. Classics like "I Am What I Am" and "We Are What We Are" became anthems of self-acceptance, while the score's diversity, from comedy to tenderness, enriched character development.

Winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for over four years, La Cage aux Folles earned its place among theater classics. Its message of love and understanding transcended boundaries and fostered wider acceptance. The original Broadway cast included George Hearn and Gene Barry.

The 2000s witnessed revivals that renewed interest. Productions in various countries showcased the story's universal themes. The first Broadway revival opened in 2004, starring Gary Beach and Daniel Davis.

The second Broadway revival in 2010 came directly from a successful London run at the Menier Chocolate Factory and starred Douglas Hodge and Kelsey Grammer.

The musical remains a testament to theater's ability to challenge norms and provoke dialogue. Its legacy is one of breaking barriers, promoting self-expression, and celebrating authenticity. As a milestone in LGBTQ+ representation, the musical stands as a beacon of the transformative power of storytelling.