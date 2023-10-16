Video: Celebrate 20 Years of THE BOY FROM OZ

2O years ago today, on October 16, 2003, The Boy From Oz opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre, where it went on to play 32 previews and 365 regular performances.

The Boy from Oz is an Australian jukebox musical based on the life of singer and songwriter Peter Allen, featuring songs written by him. The book commissioned for the musical is by Nick Enright, based on Stephen MacLean's 1996 biography of Allen. Premiering in Australia in 1998 starring Todd McKenney, a revised version of the musical, written by Martin Sherman, opened on Broadway in 2003, with Hugh Jackman in the title role.

The story highlights key moments in Peter Allen's life, including his early struggles, his discovery by Judy Garland, and his rise to fame in the 1970s and 1980s. It delves into his relationships, including his tumultuous marriage to Liza Minnelli, and his journey towards self-acceptance as a gay man during a time when this was less socially accepted.

The musical features Allen's hit songs like "I Go to Rio," "Don't Cry Out Loud," and "Everything Old is New Again.

The musical received five Tony nominations in 2004, including a win for Jackman in the category of Best Actor in a Musical.

Hugh Jackman performs at the 2004 Tony Awards:

Hugh Jackman accepts his Tony Award:

Hugh Jackman performs on GMA: