Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Celebrate 10 Years of MOTOWN

Motown opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 14, 2013.

Apr. 14, 2023  

10 years ago today, on April 14, 2013, Motown opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The musical ran for 738 performances before before returning to Broadway in 2016 for another 24 performances.

Motown The Musical tells the story of the legendary Motown record label and its founder, Berry Gordy. The musical was produced by Gordy himself and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams.

The show features many of Motown's most famous songs, including "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "My Girl," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," and "Stop! In the Name of Love." The musical also includes lesser-known songs from the Motown catalog, as well as original songs written for the show.

Motown The Musical is structured around Berry Gordy's autobiography, "To Be Loved: The Music, the Magic, the Memories of Motown." The show begins with Gordy's childhood in Detroit and his early experiences in the music industry. It then follows the rise of Motown Records, the label's success in the 1960s, and the challenges it faced in the 1970s and beyond. Throughout the show, the audience is introduced to many of Motown's most famous artists, including The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. The actors playing these roles not only perform their hit songs, but also offer insights into the personalities and personal struggles of these iconic figures.

One of the key themes of the show is the racial and cultural impact of Motown Records. The musical portrays Motown as a groundbreaking label that helped to break down racial barriers in the music industry and bring black music to a wider audience. The show also highlights the challenges that Motown faced in balancing its commercial success with its artistic integrity.

Motown The Musical was a critical and commercial success. The show received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance for its lead actor, Valisia LeKae, who played Diana Ross. The show also grossed over $100 million during its Broadway run.

Motown The Musical has since been performed in numerous cities around the world, including London, Melbourne, and Johannesburg.




Related Stories
CAMELOT Reveals 2023 Cast Recording & New Block of Tickets Photo
CAMELOT Reveals 2023 Cast Recording & New Block of Tickets
Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater will extend its run, with a new block of tickets now on sale through Sunday, September 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Plus, CAMELOT will release a 2023 Broadway cast recording!
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration Photo
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration
The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.
2023 Dramatists Guild Awards Recipients Revealed Photo
2023 Dramatists Guild Awards Recipients Revealed
The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the first recipients of their 2023 Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Snehal Desai Named Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Photo
Snehal Desai Named Center Theatre Group Artistic Director
Snehal Desai will become the next artistic director of Los Angeles’ Center Theatre Group, joining Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman to lead one of the nation’s largest theatre organizations.

From This Author - Team BWW


Video: Celebrate 10 Years of MOTOWNVideo: Celebrate 10 Years of MOTOWN
April 14, 2023

On April 14, 2013, Motown opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The musical ran for 738 performances before before returning to Broadway in 2016 for another 24 performances.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/14/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/14/2023
April 14, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023
April 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld has learned that NETworks will launch a Non-Equity tour of Mean Girls which is currently set to begin performances in September 2023, following the closure of the Equity tour next month. The union tour will play its final performance on May 7th, 2023 at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center.
Actors' Equity & Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contracts Following Unite The Road CampaignActors' Equity & Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contracts Following Unite The Road Campaign
April 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld has learned that Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached an agreement on touring contracts ahead of potential strike action, conditional upon ratification by the membership. 
MAMMA MIA! War Das Eine Nacht: Stefanie Hertel Feiert Musical-PremiereMAMMA MIA! War Das Eine Nacht: Stefanie Hertel Feiert Musical-Premiere
April 13, 2023

Sie war der strahlende Mittelpunkt des Abends: Am 12. April feierte Stefanie Hertel im Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg ihre Premiere als mondäne Tanja ­- zusammen mit vielen prominenten Gästen, darunter ihre Familie, Freunde und weitere Wegbegleiter.
share