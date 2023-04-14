Video: Celebrate 10 Years of MOTOWN

10 years ago today, on April 14, 2013, Motown opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The musical ran for 738 performances before before returning to Broadway in 2016 for another 24 performances.

Motown The Musical tells the story of the legendary Motown record label and its founder, Berry Gordy. The musical was produced by Gordy himself and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams.

The show features many of Motown's most famous songs, including "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "My Girl," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," and "Stop! In the Name of Love." The musical also includes lesser-known songs from the Motown catalog, as well as original songs written for the show.

Motown The Musical is structured around Berry Gordy's autobiography, "To Be Loved: The Music, the Magic, the Memories of Motown." The show begins with Gordy's childhood in Detroit and his early experiences in the music industry. It then follows the rise of Motown Records, the label's success in the 1960s, and the challenges it faced in the 1970s and beyond. Throughout the show, the audience is introduced to many of Motown's most famous artists, including The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. The actors playing these roles not only perform their hit songs, but also offer insights into the personalities and personal struggles of these iconic figures.

One of the key themes of the show is the racial and cultural impact of Motown Records. The musical portrays Motown as a groundbreaking label that helped to break down racial barriers in the music industry and bring black music to a wider audience. The show also highlights the challenges that Motown faced in balancing its commercial success with its artistic integrity.

Motown The Musical was a critical and commercial success. The show received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance for its lead actor, Valisia LeKae, who played Diana Ross. The show also grossed over $100 million during its Broadway run.

Motown The Musical has since been performed in numerous cities around the world, including London, Melbourne, and Johannesburg.