Video: Carol Burnett & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'So Long'

Carol Burnett sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning to discuss her upcoming NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

The pair also sang a duet of Burnett's famous sign-off song from The Carol Burnett Show, "So Long." Watch the performance below!

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air tonight, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

Ahead of the special, BroadwayWorld sat down with Burnett to discuss her legendary career, her "big break" on Broadway, The Carol Burnett Show, and more. Read the interview here.

The star-studded event features an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history.

The evening will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss and more.

