Video: Billy Stritch Discusses Career as Music Director and Pianist With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone conducts an in-depth interview with Billy Stritch, renowned music director, vocalist and pianist.

Billy Stritch is a renowned composer, arranger, vocalist, and pianist extraordinaire who is both a highly sought-after music director and a star performer in his own right.

For 25 years he worked closely with Liza Minnelli as her music director, collaborator and accompanist. He's also been the music director and arranger for many other great stars including Tony Bennett, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Christine Ebersole.

In addition, he's a wonderful songwriter. He co-wrote the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning, number 1 hit song "Does He Love You" recorded in 1993 by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis.

As a solo entertainer, he performs sell-out shows in concert halls and nightclubs across the country, including his highly acclaimed tribute shows to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman, as well as his spectacular show with Jim Caruso called "The Sinatra Century". During the pandemic, he was one of the first artists to start performing online, creating his own weekly live-stream show called "Billy's Place", celebrating the Great American Songbook with songs and stories from his amazing career.

He's recorded numerous albums, and some favorites are "Jazz Live", "Waters of March", "Billy Stritch Sings Mel Tormé", "The Sunday Set: Recorded Live at Birdland", "Christmas at Birdland", and "Billy's Place", which is a collection of his favorite songs from those online shows I just mentioned. He's also been prominently featured on at least a dozen other albums by music artists like Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, Benny Carter, Klea Blackhurst, and many more. And if all that weren't enough, our guest is also a Broadway star.

He played the role of "Oscar" in the Tony Award winning 2001 Broadway revival of "42nd Street". And when he's not on tour, he can often be found dazzling New York audiences on Sunday nights at Bemelman's Bar at the Carlyle, and of course, every Monday night at Birdland, for Jim Caruso's Cast Party.

