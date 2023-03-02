Video: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond on Why Now Is 'The Moment' for PARADE

Parade is officially in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St). Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only.

The musical, with book by two-time Tony Award-winner, Pulitzer Prize-winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, dramatizes the true story of Leo Frank, a Jew standing trial for murder whose efforts to prove his own innocence come face-to-face with the antisemitic fervor of the early 20th century American South. In 2019, the Fulton County, GA District Attorney announced the reopening of the murder investigation in the hopes to posthumously exonerate Frank. That investigation is still being adjudicated. The musical arrives on Broadway as "antisemitic incidents" across the United States reach all-time highs.

Parade's original Broadway production, directed by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince (who co-conceived of the musical alongside Uhry and Brown), premiered in 1998. This new production is the first time Frank's story has been told on Broadway since.

