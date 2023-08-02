Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever

Here Lies Love is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

"I feel like every day I'm time traveling," said Arielle Jacobs about her latest role in Broadway's newest hit, Here Lies Love. The leading lady portrays one of her most complex characters to date, the controversial world leader, Imelda Marcos. "Getting transform into each and every window of time, because the costumes really take me through not only the decades, but from poverty to how glamorous she became... I get to live through so many different eras and emotional states. I'm given so much in terms of the sound and the music from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. It's such a gift. I get help from everything around me!"

Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The experience is special for Jacobs for more reasons that one. "This is the first time that I've gotten to play a Filipino character," she explained. "I've gotten to do so in a full Filipino cast, which is historic in its own right. What's so special is getting to fulfill this dream that my grandfather had... I feel like I'm completing this circle and this show has given me the opportunity to do that."

Watch below as Arielle chats more with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the challenges of playing such a well known person, how (and why) she relies on the audience every night, and so much more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Lea Salonga Extends HERE LIES LOVE Special Guest Engagement By One Week Photo
Lea Salonga Extends HERE LIES LOVE Special Guest Engagement By One Week

Lea Salonga will continue her special guest engagement in Here Lies Love for one more week! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was originally set to play the role of Aurora Aquino through August 13th, will now remain with the cast through August 19th. 

2
Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & Photo
Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

The Broadway star discusses approaching playing Imelda Marcos with empathy, acts of kindness on Broadway from her brother Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network.

3
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

The new musical Here Lies Love officially opened on Broadway last week at the Broadway Theatre and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with all the celebrity guests on the big night. Check out what they had to say in this video.

4
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening Night

Watch the cast and creative team of Here Lies Love walk the red carpet on opening night!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... (read more about this author)

Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City SingVideo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City Sing
Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre AspenVideo: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway DebutVideo: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th SeasonVideo: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You