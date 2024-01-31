Video: Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose discussed the loss of Chita Rivera on Live! With Kelly & Mark this morning.

The Chita Rivera Award-winner played Anita in the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, a role that Rivera originated in the original Broadway production.

"She welcomed me into the sisterhood," DeBose said. "She was a force of nature and she showed so many of us what was possible, especially for dancers. She broke barriers. Because she was, I am."

DeBose also looked back on presenting a Tony Award with Rivera during her first year as host.

"We all miss her a great deal but we wil work very hard to keep her legacy alive and do it very well."

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera passed away on Tuesday at 91. She was one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Watch the interview clip here:



