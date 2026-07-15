Video: Annabelle Dinda Performs for 'Sound Check' at Cherry Lane Theatre Series





Fast-rising indie folk artist Annabelle Dinda has been unveiled as the newest performer in the “Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre” video series. The Sound Check performance features “Gunpoint, Headlock” and “The Hand” from her album, Some Things Never Leave, along with her latest single, “Whatever You Wanna.”

Written from her Lower East Side apartment and recorded in Greenpoint with producer Jacob Portrait (Alex G, Orville Peck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Dinda's January album has connected with fans the world over, with the breakout track “The Hand” garnering over 50 million streams to date.

Dinda’s performance is directed by creative Jack Alexander Cohen, whose credits include NYC staples Arcy Drive, Telescreens, Sid Simons and more. Following her support for Lola Young’s U.K. tour and her own North American headline run, she joins Noah Kahan on the road for his North American stadium tour through August.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, GILBARA and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the iconic Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of groundbreaking artists in a stripped-back setting.

Launched with premiere performances from Tame Impala, Mark William Lewis and Model/Actriz, Cherry Lane most recently debuted sessions earlier this month with Grace Ives and Blood Orange. All Sound Check installments air on A24’s YouTube channel. Additional performances from Quiet Light and more are imminent.

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and reopened in September 2025. Its programming includes theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theatre is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

More on Cherry Lane Theatre Recent Articles Video: Grace Ives Performs at Cherry Lane Theatre for 'Sound Check' Series

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming