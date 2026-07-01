Video: Grace Ives Performs at Cherry Lane Theatre for 'Sound Check' Series





Grace Ives has been unveiled as the newest performer for the “Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre” video series. Ives’ session premieres following the release of her critically acclaimed album Girlfriend via True Panther/Capitol Records.

The album was created during a period of personal change for Ives and documents a life in flux. Ives performs three tracks from the record in the Sound Check: “Fire 2,” “Stupid Bitches” and “Drink Up.” Check out the session here.

The performance is directed by Josefine Cardoni, whose past collaborations include Tate McRae, Google, Timberland, Hypebeast, Nike and more.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, GILBARA and Cherry Lane Theatre, these Sound Check sessions are recorded on the Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of artists in a stripped-back setting. Launched with premiere performances from Tame Impala, Mark William Lewis and Model/Actriz, all Sound Check installments air on A24’s YouTube channel. Additional performances from Blood Orange, Quiet Light, Annabelle Dinda and more are forthcoming.

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and reopened in September 2025. Its programming includes theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theatre is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

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