Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Betty Buckley and Elaine Page Reflect on 30 Years of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Watch Betty Buckley, Elaine Page, and Andrew Lloyd Webber reflect on 30 years of Sunset Boulevard below!

Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. It is based on the 1950 film of the same name, which was directed by Billy Wilder. The musical tells the story of Norma Desmond, a faded silent film star who lives in seclusion in her mansion on Sunset Boulevard. When struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis accidentally stumbles into her life, she sees an opportunity to make a comeback and the story takes a dark and dramatic turn.

Sunset Boulevard premiered in 1993 and won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production was revived on Broadway in 2017. The show is known for its iconic songs such as "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Sunset Boulevard."