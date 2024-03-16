Video: Alicia Keys on HELL'S KITCHEN- 'This Is Our Story'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bronx is up, the Battery's down, and Hell's Kitchen is on Broadway this spring. The new musical is the first from music superstar Alicia Keys, who grew up in the titular neighborhood.

"No matter where you grew up or how you've experienced your life, you have a connection to this experience. You have it in some form... through the mother's lens, wanting to protect those you love. Or, we've all been a 17 year old. Everybody knows what it felt like to be 17! You're only 17 that one time and everything gets on your nerves," Keys explained on a recent panel for the new musical. "You have a connection through relationships in your life that maybe weren't the healthiest- that didn't bring you all that you needed, but maybe you find later that it gave you exactly what you were supposed to have."

"When you see the production, it looks like the city. It looks like my New York City. It's our New York City," she continued.

In this video, watch as she chats more about the creative process and what audiences can expect. Plus, hear from the rest of the cast and creative team here!