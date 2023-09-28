Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton

Brampton On Stage will soon present Hamlet sponsored or presented by RBC.

A furious and fast-paced HAMLET for our times, Canadian-Pakistani superstar Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, World on Fire) brings ferocity to this electrifying tale of unhinged vengeance and tainted love.

Premiering at The Rose Brampton, this dynamic reimagining by The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions is a thrill for both the purist and modern Shakespearean fans. Do you dare walk the line with our Danish Prince between honorable self-truth and the madness and mayhem only true tragedy can bring?

Below, watch as Ahad checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about returning to the role, bringing this exciting new take on a classic to Canada, and so much more!