Video: 14 Times Broadway Showtunes Made Cameos On the Big and Small Screens

From Indiana Jones to The Office, check out BroadwayWorld's favorite found show tunes in film and television history!

Dec. 30, 2022  

The Broadway show tune knows no bounds. A timeless staple of entertainment history, these beloved songs have enthralled generations of grateful audiences for over a century.

Thanks to the good folks in Hollywood, our most enduring scores have been immortalized via the movie musical, but it doesn't take a full-blown feature film to make show tunes sing on the big and small screens.

Though these tunes are written in a vacuum, crafted around the emotions, motivations, and storylines of specific stories and characters, the true magic of the show tune lies in their universality. Tackling big themes and loaded with basic truths, show tunes can act as an eternal monument to the expression of joy or speak to the very real issues and heartaches of characters far beyond midtown.

Throughout the years, many of our favorite showstoppers and and tear-jerkers have been used to create memorable moments on the big and small screens.. Below, check out some of our favorite found show tunes in film and television history.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

"Anything Goes" from Anything Goes

Marriage Story (2019)

"Being Alive" and "You Could Drive A Person Crazy" from "Company"

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

"I'm Still Here" from "Follies"

Jersey Girl (2004)

"God That's Good" from "Sweeney Todd"

The Office (2010)

"The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" from Sweeney Todd

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

"Aquarius" and "Let the Sunshine In" from "Hair"

Lady Bird (2017)

"Everybody Says Don't" from "Anyone Can Whistle", "Merrily We Roll Along" from Merrily We Roll Along, and "Giants In the Sky" from "Into the Woods"

Mad Men (2015)

"The Best Things In Life Are Free" from "Mo' Money"

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

"Surrey With A Fringe On Top" from "Oklahoma!"

Ted Lasso (2021)

"Let It Go" from "Frozen"

Schitt's Creek (2019)

"Maybe This Time", "Wilkommen", and "Money" from "Cabaret"

WALL-E (2008)

"Put On Your Sunday Clothes" and "It Only Takes A Moment" from "Hello, Dolly!"

Family Guy (2006)

"Shipoopi" from "The Music Man"


From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Clu... (read more about this author)


