Victoria Huston-Elem, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More Featured on Ryan Scott Oliver's FUTURE DEMONS, Available Now

Future Demons is an album of songs based on tales by acclaimed 1950s psychological horror author Shirley Jackson,

Ryan Scott Oliver and Very Intensive Productions have announced the release of Future Demons, an album of songs based on tales by acclaimed 1950s psychological horror author Shirley Jackson, composed by Ryan Scott Oliver with words by Jackson and Oliver. The new recording is available now (October 9) via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Listen below!

Among the stories included in the spooky collection:

· In "My Life with R. H. Macy," a young woman gets a job working at a dystopian department store where everyone's called Miss Cooper and sales associates go missing all the time.

· In "What a Thought," a man is enjoying an evening at home with his husband, when he gets the thought, "I should kill him."

· In "The Story We Used to Tell," two women become trapped in a photograph and must fight for their lives to escape.

Jackson's work was the basis of the hit Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the classic Robert Wise-directed film The Haunting. She is also the author of the iconic short story "The Lottery," and was the subject of the recent film Shirley, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring Elisabeth Moss.

Future Demons features an impressive line-up of theater stars including (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson, Britney Coleman, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Victoria Huston-Elem, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gerianne Perez, Catherine Ricafort, and Heathcliff Saunders - with Allie Boyle, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Samantha Ferrara, Alina Fontanilla, Adam Magnacca, Liam Joshua Munn, Kim Onah, Chloe Savit, Andreas Schmidt, Byron Turk, and Nicole Zelka.

The Band features Joshua Zecher-Ross on synths, keyboards and auxiliary instrruments, Felix Herbst on violins, Allison Seidner and David Tangney on cello, Andrew Zinsmeister on guitars, banjo and mandolin, Joseph Wallace on bass, and Joshua Samuels and Gary Seligson on drums/percussion. The album is produced by Zecher-Ross and Oliver (JZRSO Studios), and orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You