Victoria Huston-Elem, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More Featured on Ryan Scott Oliver's FUTURE DEMONS, Available Now
Future Demons is an album of songs based on tales by acclaimed 1950s psychological horror author Shirley Jackson,
Ryan Scott Oliver and Very Intensive Productions have announced the release of Future Demons, an album of songs based on tales by acclaimed 1950s psychological horror author Shirley Jackson, composed by Ryan Scott Oliver with words by Jackson and Oliver. The new recording is available now (October 9) via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.
Listen below!
Among the stories included in the spooky collection:
· In "My Life with R. H. Macy," a young woman gets a job working at a dystopian department store where everyone's called Miss Cooper and sales associates go missing all the time.
· In "What a Thought," a man is enjoying an evening at home with his husband, when he gets the thought, "I should kill him."
· In "The Story We Used to Tell," two women become trapped in a photograph and must fight for their lives to escape.
Jackson's work was the basis of the hit Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the classic Robert Wise-directed film The Haunting. She is also the author of the iconic short story "The Lottery," and was the subject of the recent film Shirley, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring Elisabeth Moss.
Future Demons features an impressive line-up of theater stars including (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson, Britney Coleman, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Victoria Huston-Elem, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gerianne Perez, Catherine Ricafort, and Heathcliff Saunders - with Allie Boyle, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Samantha Ferrara, Alina Fontanilla, Adam Magnacca, Liam Joshua Munn, Kim Onah, Chloe Savit, Andreas Schmidt, Byron Turk, and Nicole Zelka.
The Band features Joshua Zecher-Ross on synths, keyboards and auxiliary instrruments, Felix Herbst on violins, Allison Seidner and David Tangney on cello, Andrew Zinsmeister on guitars, banjo and mandolin, Joseph Wallace on bass, and Joshua Samuels and Gary Seligson on drums/percussion. The album is produced by Zecher-Ross and Oliver (JZRSO Studios), and orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021
NBC New York reports that The Broadway League will announce tomorrow another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that ...
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Stars Unite in Times Square to Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE!
The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. ...
BWW Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back for an Encore Performance as Beetlejuice
It's been 209 days since Broadway officially shut down and since Alex Brightman played his final performance in Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theat...
Trump Ends Negotiations On The HEROES Act; Equity Responds
Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to Donald Trump's tweet asking the Senate to block all coronavirus relief ...
Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone's 'If Donald Got Fired' Hits #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart
Two-time Emmy nominee Randy Rainbow released today his first-ever collaboration with two-time Tony Award® winner Patti LuPone. The new parody video/so...