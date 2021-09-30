Victor Garber to be Honored at SHOW UP FOR SCIENCE Event, Featuring Jane Krakowski, Tony Shalhoub, Jesse Williams & More

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The 2021 New York Stem Cell Foundation Gala & Science Fair SHOW UP FOR SCIENCE will occur virtually on Tuesday, October 5 at 7pm EST. Hosted by CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, and directed by Tony Nominee Scott Ellis, the Gala & Science Fair will feature the latest updates and breakthroughs in stem cell research, bringing the world of the NYSCF Research Institute laboratories to life via a multi-platform digital experience.

The one-hour program will highlight NYSCF Research Institute Scientists, numerous special guests, and this year's honorees - 2021 NYSCF Stem Cell Heroes: award winning actor Victor Garber for his advocacy for the diabetes and Alzheimer's patient communities, Susan and Stephen Scherr for their leadership and longstanding support of NYSCF, and five COVID-19 Vaccine Heroes: Drs. Derrick Rossi, Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Karikó, and Drew Weissman for their critical research that led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Open to the public and free for all who would like to watch, guests can register now to attend at www.nyscf.org/gala.

Segments of the program will include:

Actress Jane Krakowski discussing the basics of stem cells and how they are being used to treat age-related blindness with NYSCF's Scott Noggle, PhD.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Tony Shalhoub in conversation with NYSCF's Valentina Fossati, PhD, about new cutting-edge research on multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

A skit with Tony Award winning actors Santino Fontana and Annaleigh Ashford discussing robotics, computer engineering, and automated technologies for making stem cells. Ms. Ashford plays a NYSCF computer engineer.

Actor Bob Balaban in conversation with NYSCF's Daniel Paull, PhD, on how machine learning and robotics combined with stem cell research is enabling new and better approaches for Parkinson's disease, rare childhood disorders and many other devastating diseases.

Actor and director Jesse Williams in conversation with NYSCF's Laura Andres-Martin, PhD, on using stem cells to develop new approaches to research, testing, and treatment for women's reproductive cancers.

The program also includes special appearances by Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Anthony Fauci, MD, and actors, Broadway performers, and media personalities Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Garner, Alec Baldwin, Bradley Cooper, Nathan Lane, Sean Hayes, and Martha Stewart.