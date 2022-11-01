Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Verdi's RIGOLETTO to Return to the Metropolitan Opera in November

Baritone Quinn Kelsey and soprano Rosa Feola reprise last season’s acclaimed portrayals of the tragic jester Rigoletto and his headstrong daughter, Gilda.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Tenor Benjamin Bernheim, one of Europe's most sought-after tenors, will make his highly anticipated company debut when Verdi's Rigoletto returns to the Met for 14 performances beginning November 10. Maestro Speranza Scappucci also makes her Met debut on the podium, leading the critically acclaimed production directed by Bartlett Sher, which had its premiere last season. Bernheim, who shares the role of the Duke of Mantua with tenor Stephen Costello, has previously performed the part at the Bavarian State Opera, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, and most recently, the Vienna State Opera.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey and soprano Rosa Feola reprise last season's acclaimed portrayals of the tragic jester Rigoletto and his headstrong daughter, Gilda. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina makes her Met debut as Maddalena, and bass-baritone John Relyea makes his company role debut as Sparafucile. Later performances in December feature baritones Michael Chioldi and Luca Salsi in the title role, along with soprano Lisette Oropesa, who reprises her portrayal of Gilda.

The creative team-comprising Tony Award-winners Sher, set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Donald Holder-sets the classic tragedy in Weimar Germany in the 1920s, with striking Art Deco sets and elegant costumes.

Rigoletto Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The November 10 and 17 and December 17 and 29, 2022, performances of Rigoletto will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The December 17, 2022, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the November 17, 2022, performance will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.

For More Information

For further details on Rigoletto, please click here.




