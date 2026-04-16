Venazir Martinez Unveils 600-foot Public Art Installation At Willets Point

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Economic Development Corporation, and Queens Development Group have unveiled The Shaping of New York, a 630-foot public art installation by artist Venazir Martinez at Willets Point in Queens.

Installed during Immigrant Heritage Week, the work is part of the City Canvas program, which transforms construction fencing and scaffolding into public art. The installation surrounds the Willets Point development site, a major project that will include approximately 2,500 affordable housing units, public space, retail, and a new school.

Martinez’s work explores the role of immigrant communities in shaping New York City, depicting laborers, families, and cultural figures across generations. The mural incorporates imagery of construction workers, artists, and everyday life, connecting historical and contemporary experiences through a recurring visual motif.

“I aim to honor New York by illustrating how immigrants, laborers, and culture-makers built the city,” Martinez said. “My work presents New York as a living tapestry shaped by both monumental histories and intimate, ordinary moments.”

City officials said the installation reflects the broader goals of the City Canvas program, which seeks to expand public access to art. “City Canvas opens a pathway for artists to show work in our public spaces,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Diya Vij.

The Willets Point redevelopment, described as the largest 100 percent affordable housing project in New York City in decades, is expected to include housing, commercial space, and a new soccer stadium, along with other community infrastructure.

About the Program

The City Canvas program allows property owners to display either site-specific or pre-approved artwork on temporary structures, creating opportunities for artists while transforming construction sites into public-facing installations.