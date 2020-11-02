Vanessa Williams, Robert Cuccioli, Ben Vereen & More to Take Part in BROADWAY CELBRATES VETERAN'S DAY

The virtual event will be streaming online November 7, 2020.

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company will be presenting "Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day," a virtual concert of Broadway performers celebrating our military veterans and those who have served - and are currently serving - in the Armed Forces. The concert will stream on the Stage Aurora Theatrical Company's YouTube page here beginning Saturday, November 7 at 12pm and will be available for viewing through Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11. Attendance is free with a suggested donation of $25. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company. For more information, please visit www.stageaurora.org.

Broadway Celebrates Veteran's Day will feature many of your favorite Broadway performers, musicians, and crew singing and performing in this 'can't miss' virtual concert of heartfelt thanks and recognition to the hundreds of thousands who have served and continue to serve to keep this country safe. Hear favorite selections such as "The Impossible Dream," "Imagine," "America the Beautiful," "Boogie, Woogie, Bugle Boy," and much more.

The virtual concert will feature Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Jekyll & Hyde), Darius de Haas (Broadway: Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921...), Jarrod Emick (Broadway: Ring of Fire, Damn Yankees), Darryl Reuben Hall (Broadway: Godspell, Cinderella), Janet Hubert (Broadway: Cats, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air"), Tony award winner Cady Huffman (Broadway: The Will Rogers Folliies, The Producers), Renee Lawless (Broadway National: Wicked, "The Haves and The Have Nots"), N'Kenge (Broadway: Caroline or Change, Motown The Musical), Randy Redd (Broadway: Million Dollar Quartet, Parade), Cody Renard Richard (Broadway Stage Manager), Desmond Richardson (Broadway: Fosse, Chicago), Angela Robinson (Broadway: The Color Purple), "The Haves and The Have Nots"), Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages), Tony award winner Ben Vereen (Broadway:Pippin), Bethaney Wellings-Davies (West End: Cabaret, Phantom of the Opera), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway: Waitress, The Color Purple), and Vanessa Williams (Broadway: Into the Woods, Kiss of the Spider Woman). Artists subject to change.

"As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity to give back to those who've completely given of themselves in the armed forces through bravery and courage," states Darryl Reuben Hall. "My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. Through the universal language of music and song, we all can celebrate in this moment of sheer entertainment, enlightenment, and joy. This is a musical celebration of thanks."

The event is stage managed by Roumel Reaux and directed by Darryl Reuben Hall. Consultants on the virtual concert are Tim and Pamela Kashani (Apples and Oranges Arts), and Tegan Summer.

