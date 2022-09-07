Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald & More to Perform at Black Theatre United Inaugural Gala

Black Theatre United's inaugural gala, "A Night to Remember," will take place on Monday, October 3 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Supported by Business for Good, the evening will begin with a concert featuring performances by America's most sought-after Black Broadway and theater talent. Doors to the concert open at 5:30pm. The opening act, the popular R&B duo Lion Babe, will perform at 6:15pm and the special "A Night to Remember" concert will begin at 7:00pm.

The star-studded concert will include performances by BTU Founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Lillias White, with special performing guests Josh Groban, Joaquina Kalukango, Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper and special appearances by Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel. The evening will be hosted by James Monroe Iglehart, directed by Jerry Dixon and Musical Directed by Michael Mitchell.

Throughout the evening, BTU will also honor trailblazing leaders in Black theatre who are inspiring the next generation of Black theatre professionals. Honorees will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for "A Night to Remember" begin at $40 and are available NOW at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195362®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacktheatreunited.com%2Fgala%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

BTU Co-Founder Vanessa Williams said, "Black Theatre United is thrilled to have Business for Good be our lead sponsor for our first annual concert and gala. BFG invests in people to build better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world. A perfect alignment for BTU's vision and commitment. Diversity is a fact but inclusion is a choice "

"At the heart of BFG's mission is the belief that equity and access are fundamental to all thriving communities," said Ed Mitzen, co-founder of Business for Good. "We are thrilled to support Black Theatre United as they walk-the-talk in their efforts to spotlight and secure opportunities for Black and other underserved talent within the theatre industry."

You can also be a part of the call to action to inspire the next generation of Black theatre professionals in all communities across the country by becoming an inaugural sponsor. Learn more about sponsorships here.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the gala will support BTU's empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU's Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU's Education program.