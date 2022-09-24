VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

It's week 2 and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.

Watch the latest episode below!

While the vlog features the production's original cast, the new company of Into the Woods features Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.