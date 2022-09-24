Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2

Two midnights gone! Tune in next week for the final episode of the series.

Sep. 24, 2022  

It's week 2 and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.

Watch the latest episode below!

While the vlog features the production's original cast, the new company of Into the Woods features Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.



VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Tour Gets Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: LES MISERABLES Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
September 24, 2022

The barricades are coming to a city near you! Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The cast just gave BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek and you can catch highlights in this video!
Video: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre CompanyVideo: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre Company
September 23, 2022

The REV Theatre Company is now presenting its final production of its 2022 season - Ain't Misbehavin'. The show runs through October 11th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Get a first look at footage here!
Photos & Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Captured by Famed Rock Photographer Neal PrestonPhotos & Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Captured by Famed Rock Photographer Neal Preston
September 23, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, has partnered with one of the world’s most celebrated rock photographers, Neal Preston, to shoot exclusive photos that will be featured in the highly-anticipated Broadway production. Check out the photos here!
VIDEO: ALADDIN National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: ALADDIN National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
September 23, 2022

Agrabah is coming to a city near you! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The company just met the press and we are taking you inside the rehearsal room in this video.
VIDEO: First Look at Refracted Theatre Company's ST. SEBASTIANVIDEO: First Look at Refracted Theatre Company's ST. SEBASTIAN
September 23, 2022

Refracted Theatre Company will launch its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. Get a first look at all new video footage here!