VIDEOS: President Joe Biden and Beanie Feldstein Talk Bette Midler at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 44th Kennedy Center Honorees, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 5, 2021 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Check out videos below of Beanie Feldstein and President Joe Biden talking about Bette Midler following the reception.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world. Check out photos from the event here.

THE 44TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, will be broadcast Sunday, December 22 (9:00 - 11:00 P.M., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.