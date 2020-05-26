VIDEOS: Freestyle Love Supreme, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More Perform in Waterwell's FLEET WEEK FOLLIES
Waterwell's Fleet Follies Follies is an annual festival that brings military and civilian communities together for a day of connection, celebration, and entertainment.
This year, Fleet Week Follies: Digital Edition launched on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with a series of uplifting Tribute Performance Videos, featuring powerful performances from last year's festival, greetings from celebrity hosts, and messages of thanks to the essential workers -military and civilian - who are helping the city and country make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those who performed are Freestyle Love Supreme, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!
Fleet Week Follies: Digital Edition also included The Conversation Project, a new initiative designed to gather and build community online. Waterwell hosted a series of remote conversations among people with a military affiliation, civilians, and essential workers to bring people together and share experiences about life during COVID-19.
Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Outlines Potential Guidelines to Be Put in Place When West End Reopens
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
BANDSTAND to Stream on Broadway On Demand This Monday, With Pre-Show Event Hosted by Corey Cott
Broadway On Demand will celebrate Memorial Day this year with a very special streaming presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bandstand... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)