VIDEOS: Freestyle Love Supreme, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More Perform in Waterwell's FLEET WEEK FOLLIES

Waterwell's Fleet Follies Follies is an annual festival that brings military and civilian communities together for a day of connection, celebration, and entertainment.

This year, Fleet Week Follies: Digital Edition launched on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with a series of uplifting Tribute Performance Videos, featuring powerful performances from last year's festival, greetings from celebrity hosts, and messages of thanks to the essential workers -military and civilian - who are helping the city and country make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who performed are Freestyle Love Supreme, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

Fleet Week Follies: Digital Edition also included The Conversation Project, a new initiative designed to gather and build community online. Waterwell hosted a series of remote conversations among people with a military affiliation, civilians, and essential workers to bring people together and share experiences about life during COVID-19.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!

