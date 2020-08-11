VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career

Before her Obsessed: Alanis Morissette concert, we're looking back at the journey of her career.

Tony Award-winner Lena Hall is no stranger to the stage or screen! She's wowed us as Yitzhak in the 2014 revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, currently stars in TNT's Snowpiercer as Miss Audrey, and has created some amazing music through her albums.

Her next project is her latest Obsessed project: Alanis Morissette, live in concert!

The concert is coming to BroadwayWorld Events on August 14th at 9PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on Zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.

But before her concert, we're looking back at the journey of her career. Let's start at the beginning!

She made her Broadway debut in Cats as Demeter after performing in the role on the National Tour.

After playing numerous ensemble roles and understudy roles throughout the early 2000s, her next big break was in MTV's The Search for the Next Elle Woods!

In 2013, she originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots.

Before her award-winning role in Hedwig, she ventured into music-making with her band The Deafening.

In 2014, she was cast as Yitzhak in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch opposite Neil Patrick Harris. Watch her talk about her audition experience!

She would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at that year's ceremony!

In 2016, she was cast in the National Tour of Hedwig, opposite Darren Criss.

Following her run in Hedwig, she went on tour with Josh Groban! She released her first solo album titled 'Sin & Salvation: Live at the Carlyle" She began her Obsessed series in 2018, covering songs from artists such as David Bowie, Muse, Radiohead, and more. Her first studio album, The Villa Satori, was released in April 2020! Her most recent project has her starring in TNT's Snowpiercer with Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, as Miss Audrey.

