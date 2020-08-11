VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
Before her Obsessed: Alanis Morissette concert, we're looking back at the journey of her career.
Tony Award-winner Lena Hall is no stranger to the stage or screen! She's wowed us as Yitzhak in the 2014 revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, currently stars in TNT's Snowpiercer as Miss Audrey, and has created some amazing music through her albums.
Her next project is her latest Obsessed project: Alanis Morissette, live in concert!
The concert is coming to BroadwayWorld Events on August 14th at 9PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on Zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.
BUY TICKETS
But before her concert, we're looking back at the journey of her career. Let's start at the beginning!
She made her Broadway debut in Cats as Demeter after performing in the role on the National Tour.
After playing numerous ensemble roles and understudy roles throughout the early 2000s, her next big break was in MTV's The Search for the Next Elle Woods!
In 2013, she originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots.
Before her award-winning role in Hedwig, she ventured into music-making with her band The Deafening.
In 2014, she was cast as Yitzhak in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch opposite Neil Patrick Harris. Watch her talk about her audition experience!
She would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at that year's ceremony!
In 2016, she was cast in the National Tour of Hedwig, opposite Darren Criss.
Following her run in Hedwig, she went on tour with Josh Groban!
She released her first solo album titled 'Sin & Salvation: Live at the Carlyle"
She began her Obsessed series in 2018, covering songs from artists such as David Bowie, Muse, Radiohead, and more.
Her first studio album, The Villa Satori, was released in April 2020!
Her most recent project has her starring in TNT's Snowpiercer with Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, as Miss Audrey.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Creates a Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
One Hamilton fan saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack Will Moderate an Online Discussion and Fundraiser For Joe Biden
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate an upcoming online discussion and fundraiser for Joe Biden....
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Tony Charmoli Dies at Age 99
Tony Charmoli died peacefully on the evening of August 7th at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 99. Tony had a decades long, award-winning caree...